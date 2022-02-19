Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 2,901 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,192,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 194,730 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $140.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

