Toroso Investments LLC Buys 46,850 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $13,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,697,752 shares of company stock worth $62,328,584 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

