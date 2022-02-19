Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 96.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,070,000 after purchasing an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Quidel by 13.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Quidel by 19.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $97.84 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

