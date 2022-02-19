Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,508 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

