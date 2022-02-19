Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as high as C$6.67. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.58, with a volume of 28,827 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.79 million and a PE ratio of -90.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,813,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,813,515. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,815,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Insiders acquired a total of 889,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,136 over the last three months.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

