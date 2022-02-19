Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.70.
Several research firms have recently commented on TRMLF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 18,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $40.23.
About Tourmaline Oil
