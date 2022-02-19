TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 10,895 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

NYSE AIG opened at $61.73 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

