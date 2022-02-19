TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,071 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

