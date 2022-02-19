TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 41.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The AES Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $28.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

