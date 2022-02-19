TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,014 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $375.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.43. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

