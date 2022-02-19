TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $148.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.30.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,134 shares of company stock valued at $62,036,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

