TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 194,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 6.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 6.11 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 18.96.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

