TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 238.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

ODFL stock opened at $287.96 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.01 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

