Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $214.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $148.43 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

