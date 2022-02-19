TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.62 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 4,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.