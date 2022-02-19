TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up to $81.22

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.22, but opened at $89.50. TriNet Group shares last traded at $90.82, with a volume of 16,311 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $39,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,940 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

