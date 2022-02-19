Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $172,710.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00.

TSE opened at $55.88 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after buying an additional 653,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 350,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Trinseo by 67.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after buying an additional 327,373 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

