Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Insider Buys £49,440 in Stock

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) insider Robert Orr purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($66,901.22).

EBOX stock opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £427.80 million and a P/E ratio of 516.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.06. Tritax EuroBox plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.69).

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.59) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.83) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.