Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. Tronox also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.080-$3.590 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.43.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.22. 1,566,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,048. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.