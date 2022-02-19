Truist Financial Comments on Ryder System, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on R. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

