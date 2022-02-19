Truist Financial Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $303.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $303.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.24.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $221.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $357.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

