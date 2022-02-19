Truist Financial Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $303.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $303.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.24.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $221.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $357.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
