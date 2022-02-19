Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$65.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut TC Energy to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut TC Energy to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.14.

TRP stock opened at C$66.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The stock has a market cap of C$65.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$53.20 and a 52-week high of C$68.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,120. Insiders have sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,772 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

