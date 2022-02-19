Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $172.28 and last traded at $172.28, with a volume of 105405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.99.

Specifically, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,517 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $10,364,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.