Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 370,869 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after buying an additional 490,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.15 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.