Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after purchasing an additional 831,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in eXp World by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after buying an additional 182,819 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 23.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after buying an additional 137,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 3.10.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $235,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,800 shares of company stock worth $14,047,568. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.