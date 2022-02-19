Twinbeech Capital LP Has $2.31 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

