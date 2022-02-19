Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AES by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 64.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AES by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 173.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.26 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

