Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 115,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,474.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,441.78 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,615.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,789.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

