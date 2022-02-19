Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 6,738 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,895 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

TPR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

