Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 347,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,579,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of PTC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.65.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

