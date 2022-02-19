Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 952,900 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.70% of Exelixis worth $46,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,736 shares of company stock worth $2,200,321 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

