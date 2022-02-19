Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 958.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.53% of United Therapeutics worth $43,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR opened at $196.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $618,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,494 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,244. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

