Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,572 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 180,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Devon Energy worth $34,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $54.78 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

