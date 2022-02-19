Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.77% of Unum Group worth $39,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

