Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2,817.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $54,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.