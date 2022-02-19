Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $977,000 in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in IAA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in IAA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

