Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $398.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.