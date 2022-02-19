Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 413,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,885,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $689,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 302.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 94,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

EDU stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

