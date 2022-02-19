Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 11,629 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

BYD stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.