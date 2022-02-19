Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Lowered to $540.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.96.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $411.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 112.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.76 and its 200-day moving average is $494.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.