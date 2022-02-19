U Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,017.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $620,421.26 and $50,017.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network Coin Profile

U Network is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

