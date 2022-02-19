UBS Group AG Purchases 63,122 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.04% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $208,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

