UBS Group AG Sells 19,128 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.40% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $202,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 315,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after acquiring an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $98.11 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

