UBS Group Increases Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $110.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.
PM stock opened at $111.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $112.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
