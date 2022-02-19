UBS Group Increases Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $110.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

PM stock opened at $111.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

