UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $20.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of UBS opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,514,000 after buying an additional 654,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 89,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

