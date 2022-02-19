UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Purchases $2,479,750.00 in Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:UGI opened at $38.04 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,569,000 after buying an additional 539,149 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UGI by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,199,000 after buying an additional 110,478 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

