Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q4. Its marketed drug, Crysvita, continues to drive sales. Recently, the company received two FDA approvals — Dojolvi for treating fatty acid oxidation disorders and the other for label expansion of Crysvita in tumor-induced osteomalacia. These drug approvals should continue to drive growth in the upcoming quarters as well. Ultragenyx’s efforts in continuing the advancement of its gene-therapy clinical programs for addressing rare diseases holds potential. However, being a commercial company with low revenues, any setback could escalate operating expenses and increase the cash requirement for additional quarters. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock severely. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $149.97.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 99,547 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $4,050,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.