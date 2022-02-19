United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Update

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 12,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after buying an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $21,135,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $16,406,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.43 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

