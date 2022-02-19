United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 2,767 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $440.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $457.29 and a 200-day moving average of $469.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

