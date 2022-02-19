United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 3,976 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $22,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.58 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 26.22%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

